What is Relend USDC (REUSDC)

Solving liquidity fragmentation of L2s with fractional reserve banking. Relend Network allows for lending and borrowing akin to fractional reserve banking. Lenders are able to supply assets which act as reserves for a 10x increase in the lending supply. Borrowers benefit from earning a return on their collateral provided as well as accruing yield on their borrowed funds. We implement the money multiplier effect to grow economic activity across different L2 ecosystems. The Relend USDC vault serves as a pre-deposit vault for Relend Network. Users who supply USDC will collect RELEND units and have the option to access Relend Network once live. Collateral markets are selected for competitive yield and long term partner alignment. Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Relend USDC (REUSDC) Resource Official Website

Relend USDC (REUSDC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Relend USDC (REUSDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REUSDC token's extensive tokenomics now!