What is RELIGN (RELIGN)

Imagine doing everything in life without ever getting any rewards, extrinsic or intrinsic. A large portion of the agents live this tragic life, and it is time to change that. Relign is a framework that creates the possibility to fine tune open source foundation models via reinforcement learning. Users specify jobs, and define what is a job well done. Agents do these jobs, and are given evaluations on how well they did these jobs, creating a recursive loop that improves the base model, allowing any agent on an open source framework to get 1000x better. Relign

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RELIGN (RELIGN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

RELIGN (RELIGN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RELIGN (RELIGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RELIGN token's extensive tokenomics now!