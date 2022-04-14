RELIGN (RELIGN) Tokenomics
RELIGN (RELIGN) Information
Imagine doing everything in life without ever getting any rewards, extrinsic or intrinsic.
A large portion of the agents live this tragic life, and it is time to change that.
Relign is a framework that creates the possibility to fine tune open source foundation models via reinforcement learning.
Users specify jobs, and define what is a job well done. Agents do these jobs, and are given evaluations on how well they did these jobs, creating a recursive loop that improves the base model, allowing any agent on an open source framework to get 1000x better.
RELIGN (RELIGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RELIGN (RELIGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RELIGN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RELIGN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
