What is Remint (RMT)

Crypto x Real Estate Remint Network is a groundbreaking real estate cryptocurrency project poised to revolutionize two powerhouse industries: real estate and decentralized finance (cryptocurrency). Currently, anyone with a smartphone can participate in Remint's innovative cloud mining process, earning Remint currency and thereby securing X amount of Remint tokens. These tokens will acquire monetary value upon Remint's public listing on exchanges. Serving as the cornerstone of the project, these tokens will drive the development of a multitude of features and use cases within the Remint ecosystem, establishing a solid foundation for its growth and sustainability. Please visit our Whitepaper for a more in-depth understanding. Decentralized Real Estate Application on Mobile (DREAM) This is just a demo version. The DREAM platform allows individuals to rent & buy real estate properties in a P2P manner. Properties owned by the Remint Network will also be available for rent, with a select few offered for sale. The decentralized application (DApp) accepts both cryptocurrency and conventional currencies as payment methods, but users paying with Remint currency will enjoy additional discounts.

