RENA Finance Price (RENA)
RENA Finance (RENA) is currently trading at 0.070416 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RENA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RENA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00064458
|+0.92%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0261928366
|+37.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0256591679
|+36.44%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02885087872451382
|+69.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of RENA Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.92%
-4.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RenaSwap is a one-sided automated market maker-based decentralized token swap protocol which utilizes token wrappers, buy-only liquidity pairs, and circulating asset flows to amplify volume for all tokens integrated with RenaSwap. We call this Volume Aggregation as it gives new life to all participating projects in the form of increased volume, which attracts more liquidity, increasing incentives for Liquidity Providers. Its specialized design utilizes RENA, our deflationary ERC-20 utility token, to tap into the numerous capital flows moving through interoperating DEXs and share a percentage of those flows with ETH/RENA liquidity providers.
Understanding the tokenomics of RENA Finance (RENA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RENA token's extensive tokenomics now!
