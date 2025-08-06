What is RENA Finance (RENA)

RenaSwap is a one-sided automated market maker-based decentralized token swap protocol which utilizes token wrappers, buy-only liquidity pairs, and circulating asset flows to amplify volume for all tokens integrated with RenaSwap. We call this Volume Aggregation as it gives new life to all participating projects in the form of increased volume, which attracts more liquidity, increasing incentives for Liquidity Providers. Its specialized design utilizes RENA, our deflationary ERC-20 utility token, to tap into the numerous capital flows moving through interoperating DEXs and share a percentage of those flows with ETH/RENA liquidity providers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RENA Finance (RENA) Resource Official Website

RENA Finance (RENA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RENA Finance (RENA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RENA token's extensive tokenomics now!