RENA Finance (RENA) Information RenaSwap is a one-sided automated market maker-based decentralized token swap protocol which utilizes token wrappers, buy-only liquidity pairs, and circulating asset flows to amplify volume for all tokens integrated with RenaSwap. We call this Volume Aggregation as it gives new life to all participating projects in the form of increased volume, which attracts more liquidity, increasing incentives for Liquidity Providers. Its specialized design utilizes RENA, our deflationary ERC-20 utility token, to tap into the numerous capital flows moving through interoperating DEXs and share a percentage of those flows with ETH/RENA liquidity providers. Official Website: https://rena.finance/ Buy RENA Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 11.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 774.58K
All-Time High: $ 1.61
All-Time Low: $ 0.03164163
Current Price: $ 0.070416

RENA Finance (RENA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RENA Finance (RENA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RENA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RENA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RENA's tokenomics, explore RENA token's live price!

