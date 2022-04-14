Rentible (RNB) Information

Rentible is a groundbreaking solution bringing decentralized-Proptech to the masses and enabling tenants and landlords to conveniently send and receive rental payments in cryptocurrencies while streamlining market verticals.

Rentible seeks to position itself as a first-mover in this niche and to advance the move towards a decentralized proptech-economy. It strives to achieve it via crypto-incentivization, a mass-adoption-ready intuitive platform, and employment of DeFi principles with automated smart contracts for generating an improved user experience for participants while remedying outdated problems currently existing in the market.