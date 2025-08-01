Renzo Restaked EIGEN Price (EZEIGEN)
Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN) is currently trading at 1.33 USD with a market cap of $ 2.64M USD. EZEIGEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EZEIGEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EZEIGEN price information.
During today, the price change of Renzo Restaked EIGEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked EIGEN to USD was $ +0.1969400160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked EIGEN to USD was $ -0.0370152300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked EIGEN to USD was $ +0.3934736213180324.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.1969400160
|+14.81%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0370152300
|-2.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.3934736213180324
|+42.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Renzo Restaked EIGEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-13.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Renzo is a restaking protocol that abstracts and manages AVS strategies for Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), making Ethereum and Solana restaking ezpz and accessible to everyone. The products $ezETH, $pzETH, and $ezSOL serve as interfaces to the EigenLayer, Symbiotic, and Jito Network ecosystems, respectively. Renzo's mission is to make restaking easy and accessible to everyone while abstracting the complexity away from the end user.
