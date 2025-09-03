More About REPLY

REPLY Price Info

REPLY Official Website

REPLY Tokenomics

REPLY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Reply Logo

Reply Price (REPLY)

Unlisted

1 REPLY to USD Live Price:

--
----
-19.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Reply (REPLY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-03 10:27:28 (UTC+8)

Reply (REPLY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000534
$ 0.00000534$ 0.00000534
24H Low
$ 0.00000732
$ 0.00000732$ 0.00000732
24H High

$ 0.00000534
$ 0.00000534$ 0.00000534

$ 0.00000732
$ 0.00000732$ 0.00000732

$ 0.00000732
$ 0.00000732$ 0.00000732

$ 0.00000524
$ 0.00000524$ 0.00000524

+0.48%

-18.65%

--

--

Reply (REPLY) real-time price is $0.00000564. Over the past 24 hours, REPLY traded between a low of $ 0.00000534 and a high of $ 0.00000732, showing active market volatility. REPLY's all-time high price is $ 0.00000732, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000524.

In terms of short-term performance, REPLY has changed by +0.48% over the past hour, -18.65% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Reply (REPLY) Market Information

$ 555.16K
$ 555.16K$ 555.16K

--
----

$ 575.30K
$ 575.30K$ 575.30K

96.50B
96.50B 96.50B

99,999,999,999.99998
99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Reply is $ 555.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REPLY is 96.50B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 575.30K.

Reply (REPLY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Reply to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reply to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reply to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reply to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-18.65%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Reply (REPLY)

Reply is a social finance (SocialFi) primitive built as a mini-app on the Farcaster protocol. Its primary purpose is to solve the problem of signal versus noise in direct messaging on open social networks. The application introduces an onchain, peer-to-peer economic layer to communication, allowing users to send prioritized, paid messages to high-demand individuals such as builders, creators, and thought leaders. This creates a high-signal inbox for receivers and a guaranteed way for senders to have their important messages seen.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Reply (REPLY) Resource

Official Website

Reply Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Reply (REPLY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Reply (REPLY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Reply.

Check the Reply price prediction now!

REPLY to Local Currencies

Reply (REPLY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Reply (REPLY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REPLY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Reply (REPLY)

How much is Reply (REPLY) worth today?
The live REPLY price in USD is 0.00000564 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current REPLY to USD price?
The current price of REPLY to USD is $ 0.00000564. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Reply?
The market cap for REPLY is $ 555.16K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of REPLY?
The circulating supply of REPLY is 96.50B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of REPLY?
REPLY achieved an ATH price of 0.00000732 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of REPLY?
REPLY saw an ATL price of 0.00000524 USD.
What is the trading volume of REPLY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for REPLY is -- USD.
Will REPLY go higher this year?
REPLY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out REPLY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-03 10:27:28 (UTC+8)

Reply (REPLY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-02 19:30:00Industry Updates
Linea Network DeFi TVL Reaches All-Time High, Increasing by 60.30% Over the Past Week
09-01 20:12:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
09-01 17:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
09-01 16:14:00Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
09-01 12:12:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
09-01 09:42:00Economic Data
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.