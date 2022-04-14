Reply (REPLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Reply (REPLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Reply (REPLY) Information Reply is a social finance (SocialFi) primitive built as a mini-app on the Farcaster protocol. Its primary purpose is to solve the problem of signal versus noise in direct messaging on open social networks. The application introduces an onchain, peer-to-peer economic layer to communication, allowing users to send prioritized, paid messages to high-demand individuals such as builders, creators, and thought leaders. This creates a high-signal inbox for receivers and a guaranteed way for senders to have their important messages seen. Official Website: https://farcaster.xyz/miniapps/ZuqxLQnWC2Nh/reply Buy REPLY Now!

Reply (REPLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Reply (REPLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 537.04K $ 537.04K $ 537.04K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 96.50B $ 96.50B $ 96.50B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 556.52K $ 556.52K $ 556.52K All-Time High: $ 0.00000732 $ 0.00000732 $ 0.00000732 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000524 $ 0.00000524 $ 0.00000524 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Reply (REPLY) price

Reply (REPLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Reply (REPLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REPLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REPLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REPLY's tokenomics, explore REPLY token's live price!

REPLY Price Prediction Want to know where REPLY might be heading? Our REPLY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See REPLY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!