Repolite is an AI-powered development platform that allows anyone to create, preview, and deploy web applications instantly through natural language. By combining generative AI and real-time build automation, Repolite turns ideas into production-ready apps within seconds. The platform is designed to empower developers and non-coders alike to prototype, iterate, and launch faster — all within a single, conversational interface. The $REPO token powers premium AI requests, app deployment, and ecosystem incentives across the Repolite network.

