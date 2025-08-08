Republic Note Price (NOTE)
Republic Note (NOTE) is currently trading at 0.056 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NOTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NOTE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOTE price information.
During today, the price change of Republic Note to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Republic Note to USD was $ -0.0141866648.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Republic Note to USD was $ -0.0028474600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Republic Note to USD was $ 0.000.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0141866648
|-25.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0028474600
|-5.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0.000
|0.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Republic Note: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
+80.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Republic's revenue-sharing digital asset, backed by the financial upside of a private equity portfolio
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Republic Note (NOTE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOTE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NOTE to VND
₫1,473.64
|1 NOTE to AUD
A$0.08568
|1 NOTE to GBP
￡0.04144
|1 NOTE to EUR
€0.0476
|1 NOTE to USD
$0.056
|1 NOTE to MYR
RM0.23688
|1 NOTE to TRY
₺2.28088
|1 NOTE to JPY
¥8.232
|1 NOTE to ARS
ARS$74.27
|1 NOTE to RUB
₽4.438
|1 NOTE to INR
₹4.90056
|1 NOTE to IDR
Rp918.03264
|1 NOTE to KRW
₩77.66976
|1 NOTE to PHP
₱3.1976
|1 NOTE to EGP
￡E.2.71824
|1 NOTE to BRL
R$0.30296
|1 NOTE to CAD
C$0.07672
|1 NOTE to BDT
৳6.8124
|1 NOTE to NGN
₦85.6268
|1 NOTE to UAH
₴2.32344
|1 NOTE to VES
Bs7.168
|1 NOTE to CLP
$54.264
|1 NOTE to PKR
Rs15.8816
|1 NOTE to KZT
₸30.20472
|1 NOTE to THB
฿1.81104
|1 NOTE to TWD
NT$1.67216
|1 NOTE to AED
د.إ0.20552
|1 NOTE to CHF
Fr0.0448
|1 NOTE to HKD
HK$0.43904
|1 NOTE to MAD
.د.م0.5068
|1 NOTE to MXN
$1.04272
|1 NOTE to PLN
zł0.20384
|1 NOTE to RON
лв0.24304
|1 NOTE to SEK
kr0.53592
|1 NOTE to BGN
лв0.09352
|1 NOTE to HUF
Ft19.054
|1 NOTE to CZK
Kč1.17432
|1 NOTE to KWD
د.ك0.01708
|1 NOTE to ILS
₪0.19152