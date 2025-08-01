More About RUSD

Reservoir rUSD Logo

Reservoir rUSD Price (RUSD)

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Live Price Chart

$1.001
$1.001$1.001
-0.20%1D
USD

Price of Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Today

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) is currently trading at 1.001 USD with a market cap of $ 61.46M USD. RUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Reservoir rUSD Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.23%
Reservoir rUSD 24-hour price change
61.40M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RUSD price information.

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Reservoir rUSD to USD was $ -0.002395735212803.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reservoir rUSD to USD was $ +0.0017269252.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reservoir rUSD to USD was $ +0.0014202188.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reservoir rUSD to USD was $ +0.001217843758724.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002395735212803-0.23%
30 Days$ +0.0017269252+0.17%
60 Days$ +0.0014202188+0.14%
90 Days$ +0.001217843758724+0.12%

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Reservoir rUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.997477
$ 0.997477$ 0.997477

$ 1.017
$ 1.017$ 1.017

$ 2.0
$ 2.0$ 2.0

+0.01%

-0.23%

-0.08%

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 61.46M
$ 61.46M$ 61.46M

--
----

61.40M
61.40M 61.40M

What is Reservoir rUSD (RUSD)

Reservoir Protocol was created to offer users the most trusted and scalable decentralized, next-gen stablecoin protocol as part of a broader effort to address the market’s demand for a decentralized, scalable, efficient, and yield-bearing stablecoin. As a permissionless protocol on Ethereum with native integration on top-tier networks, Reservoir offers users globally access to a next-gen stablecoin, a liquid yielding asset, a term-based yielding asset, and a permissionless lending market. Backed by multiple digital and Real World Assets (RWA), Reservoir provides the most scalable stablecoin through DeFi applications and RWA integrations, offering better and more consistent yields than other stablecoin protocols, irrespective of market conditions.

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Resource

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Reservoir rUSD (RUSD)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RUSD to Local Currencies

1 RUSD to VND
26,341.315
1 RUSD to AUD
A$1.55155
1 RUSD to GBP
0.75075
1 RUSD to EUR
0.87087
1 RUSD to USD
$1.001
1 RUSD to MYR
RM4.27427
1 RUSD to TRY
40.70066
1 RUSD to JPY
¥150.15
1 RUSD to ARS
ARS$1,373.11174
1 RUSD to RUB
81.17109
1 RUSD to INR
87.34726
1 RUSD to IDR
Rp16,409.83344
1 RUSD to KRW
1,401.96056
1 RUSD to PHP
58.31826
1 RUSD to EGP
￡E.48.60856
1 RUSD to BRL
R$5.6056
1 RUSD to CAD
C$1.38138
1 RUSD to BDT
122.30218
1 RUSD to NGN
1,532.92139
1 RUSD to UAH
41.73169
1 RUSD to VES
Bs123.123
1 RUSD to CLP
$973.973
1 RUSD to PKR
Rs283.80352
1 RUSD to KZT
544.31377
1 RUSD to THB
฿32.81278
1 RUSD to TWD
NT$29.94992
1 RUSD to AED
د.إ3.67367
1 RUSD to CHF
Fr0.81081
1 RUSD to HKD
HK$7.85785
1 RUSD to MAD
.د.م9.12912
1 RUSD to MXN
$18.88887
1 RUSD to PLN
3.74374
1 RUSD to RON
лв4.44444
1 RUSD to SEK
kr9.79979
1 RUSD to BGN
лв1.71171
1 RUSD to HUF
Ft350.11977
1 RUSD to CZK
21.5215
1 RUSD to KWD
د.ك0.306306
1 RUSD to ILS
3.39339