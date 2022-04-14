Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Reservoir rUSD (RUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Information Reservoir Protocol was created to offer users the most trusted and scalable decentralized, next-gen stablecoin protocol as part of a broader effort to address the market's demand for a decentralized, scalable, efficient, and yield-bearing stablecoin. As a permissionless protocol on Ethereum with native integration on top-tier networks, Reservoir offers users globally access to a next-gen stablecoin, a liquid yielding asset, a term-based yielding asset, and a permissionless lending market. Backed by multiple digital and Real World Assets (RWA), Reservoir provides the most scalable stablecoin through DeFi applications and RWA integrations, offering better and more consistent yields than other stablecoin protocols, irrespective of market conditions. Official Website: https://www.reservoir.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.reservoir.xyz/

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Reservoir rUSD (RUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 60.71M $ 60.71M $ 60.71M Total Supply: $ 60.77M $ 60.77M $ 60.77M Circulating Supply: $ 60.77M $ 60.77M $ 60.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.71M $ 60.71M $ 60.71M All-Time High: $ 2.0 $ 2.0 $ 2.0 All-Time Low: $ 0.971575 $ 0.971575 $ 0.971575 Current Price: $ 0.999027 $ 0.999027 $ 0.999027 Learn more about Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) price

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUSD's tokenomics, explore RUSD token's live price!

