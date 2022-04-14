Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Tokenomics

USD

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Information

Reservoir Protocol was created to offer users the most trusted and scalable decentralized, next-gen stablecoin protocol as part of a broader effort to address the market’s demand for a decentralized, scalable, efficient, and yield-bearing stablecoin. As a permissionless protocol on Ethereum with native integration on top-tier networks, Reservoir offers users globally access to a next-gen stablecoin, a liquid yielding asset, a term-based yielding asset, and a permissionless lending market. Backed by multiple digital and Real World Assets (RWA), Reservoir provides the most scalable stablecoin through DeFi applications and RWA integrations, offering better and more consistent yields than other stablecoin protocols, irrespective of market conditions.

Official Website:
https://www.reservoir.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.reservoir.xyz/

Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 60.71M
Total Supply:
$ 60.77M
Circulating Supply:
$ 60.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 60.71M
All-Time High:
$ 2.0
All-Time Low:
$ 0.971575
Current Price:
$ 0.999027
Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RUSD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RUSD's tokenomics, explore RUSD token's live price!

RUSD Price Prediction

Want to know where RUSD might be heading? Our RUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.