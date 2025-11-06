Resister (RSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00828764 24H High $ 0.01077634 All Time High $ 0.01580666 Lowest Price $ 0.00825233 Price Change (1H) +0.45% Price Change (1D) -2.28% Price Change (7D) -10.56%

Resister (RSTR) real-time price is $0.00938014. Over the past 24 hours, RSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00828764 and a high of $ 0.01077634, showing active market volatility. RSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.01580666, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00825233.

In terms of short-term performance, RSTR has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, -2.28% over 24 hours, and -10.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Resister (RSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.18M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.38M Circulation Supply 125.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Resister is $ 1.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RSTR is 125.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.38M.