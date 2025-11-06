Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.25 $ 1.25 $ 1.25 24H Low $ 1.26 $ 1.26 $ 1.26 24H High 24H Low $ 1.25$ 1.25 $ 1.25 24H High $ 1.26$ 1.26 $ 1.26 All Time High $ 1.35$ 1.35 $ 1.35 Lowest Price $ 1.031$ 1.031 $ 1.031 Price Change (1H) -0.17% Price Change (1D) -0.15% Price Change (7D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -0.00%

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) real-time price is $1.25. Over the past 24 hours, RLP traded between a low of $ 1.25 and a high of $ 1.26, showing active market volatility. RLP's all-time high price is $ 1.35, while its all-time low price is $ 1.031.

In terms of short-term performance, RLP has changed by -0.17% over the past hour, -0.15% over 24 hours, and -0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.68M$ 98.68M $ 98.68M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.68M$ 98.68M $ 98.68M Circulation Supply 78.81M 78.81M 78.81M Total Supply 78,809,979.30069046 78,809,979.30069046 78,809,979.30069046

The current Market Cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is $ 98.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RLP is 78.81M, with a total supply of 78809979.30069046. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.68M.