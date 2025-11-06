ExchangeDEX+
The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token price today is 1.25 USD. Track real-time RLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RLP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price (RLP)

1 RLP to USD Live Price:

$1.25
$1.25$1.25
-0.10%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:07:40 (UTC+8)

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.25
$ 1.25$ 1.25
24H Low
$ 1.26
$ 1.26$ 1.26
24H High

$ 1.25
$ 1.25$ 1.25

$ 1.26
$ 1.26$ 1.26

$ 1.35
$ 1.35$ 1.35

$ 1.031
$ 1.031$ 1.031

-0.17%

-0.15%

-0.00%

-0.00%

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) real-time price is $1.25. Over the past 24 hours, RLP traded between a low of $ 1.25 and a high of $ 1.26, showing active market volatility. RLP's all-time high price is $ 1.35, while its all-time low price is $ 1.031.

In terms of short-term performance, RLP has changed by -0.17% over the past hour, -0.15% over 24 hours, and -0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Market Information

$ 98.68M
$ 98.68M$ 98.68M

--
----

$ 98.68M
$ 98.68M$ 98.68M

78.81M
78.81M 78.81M

78,809,979.30069046
78,809,979.30069046 78,809,979.30069046

The current Market Cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is $ 98.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RLP is 78.81M, with a total supply of 78809979.30069046. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.68M.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ -0.001948250182949.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0091123750.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0202837500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.0275977944031014.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001948250182949-0.15%
30 Days$ +0.0091123750+0.73%
60 Days$ +0.0202837500+1.62%
90 Days$ +0.0275977944031014+2.26%

What is Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP)

Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount.

RLP: ETH portfolio backs USR with a more than 100% ratio. Excess part of collateral acts as a backing for RLP - Resolv Liquidity Pool. Key features of RLP: RLP is designed to protect USR from market and counterparty risks. In exchange, RLP users receive higher portion of profits of the collateral pool. RLP has a price, representing value of ETH backing a single unit of RLP token; RLP price can vary. Collateral required for minting or redemption is based on the latest price;

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Resource

Official Website

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Resolv Liquidity Provider Token.

Check the Resolv Liquidity Provider Token price prediction now!

RLP to Local Currencies

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RLP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP)

How much is Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) worth today?
The live RLP price in USD is 1.25 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RLP to USD price?
The current price of RLP to USD is $ 1.25. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token?
The market cap for RLP is $ 98.68M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RLP?
The circulating supply of RLP is 78.81M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RLP?
RLP achieved an ATH price of 1.35 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RLP?
RLP saw an ATL price of 1.031 USD.
What is the trading volume of RLP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RLP is -- USD.
Will RLP go higher this year?
RLP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RLP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

