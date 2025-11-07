Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount.

RLP: ETH portfolio backs USR with a more than 100% ratio. Excess part of collateral acts as a backing for RLP - Resolv Liquidity Pool. Key features of RLP: RLP is designed to protect USR from market and counterparty risks. In exchange, RLP users receive higher portion of profits of the collateral pool. RLP has a price, representing value of ETH backing a single unit of RLP token; RLP price can vary. Collateral required for minting or redemption is based on the latest price;