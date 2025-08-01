Resolv RLP Price (RLP)
Resolv RLP (RLP) is currently trading at 1.22 USD with a market cap of $ 296.74M USD. RLP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RLP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RLP price information.
During today, the price change of Resolv RLP to USD was $ -0.001387263346841.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Resolv RLP to USD was $ +0.0202072260.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Resolv RLP to USD was $ +0.0269573640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Resolv RLP to USD was $ +0.0495493519504047.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001387263346841
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0202072260
|+1.66%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0269573640
|+2.21%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0495493519504047
|+4.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Resolv RLP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.11%
+0.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount. RLP: ETH portfolio backs USR with a more than 100% ratio. Excess part of collateral acts as a backing for RLP - Resolv Liquidity Pool. Key features of RLP: RLP is designed to protect USR from market and counterparty risks. In exchange, RLP users receive higher portion of profits of the collateral pool. RLP has a price, representing value of ETH backing a single unit of RLP token; RLP price can vary. Collateral required for minting or redemption is based on the latest price;
Understanding the tokenomics of Resolv RLP (RLP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RLP token's extensive tokenomics now!
