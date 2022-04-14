ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) Tokenomics
ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) Information
The ReSource Protocol provides a comprehensive toolbox for the creation of distributed mutual credit systems that grant participants access to 0% interest credit, further collaborative commerce, and give rise to a new class of stablecoins.
Instead of “renting” capital from a bank or lender, network-participants form a multi-sided lending system in which businesses extend credit to each other. However, they don’t do so with fiat or even crypto assets. Instead, the ReSource protocol allows participants to mobilise what businesses already have: unused inventory, free labour time, and all resources comprising their enterprise. Participants lend these unutilized resources to peers that need them, and in return - receive from the network what they need themselves to expand their own business.
ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ReSource Protocol (SOURCE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOURCE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOURCE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOURCE's tokenomics, explore SOURCE token's live price!
SOURCE Price Prediction
Want to know where SOURCE might be heading? Our SOURCE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.