Restake Finance (RSTK) Information

Restake Finance DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that aims to become a yield powerhouse – by introducing modular liquid restaking to EigenLayer.

We’re building a new era of yield - an intuitive platform to restake your liquid staking tokens and maximise your on-chain rewards through $rstETH, our liquid restaking token. Using $rstETH will allow you to earn restaking rewards while receiving a liquid derivative in exchange for your locked principal. You will have instant liquidity to your tokens and the ability to compound yield.