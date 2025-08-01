Restaked Swell ETH Price (RSWETH)
Restaked Swell ETH (RSWETH) is currently trading at 3,840.93 USD with a market cap of $ 126.25M USD. RSWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Restaked Swell ETH to USD was $ -144.578132243673.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Restaked Swell ETH to USD was $ +2,011.8484065600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Restaked Swell ETH to USD was $ +1,768.2527850300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Restaked Swell ETH to USD was $ +1,940.2925160131335.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -144.578132243673
|-3.62%
|30 Days
|$ +2,011.8484065600
|+52.38%
|60 Days
|$ +1,768.2527850300
|+46.04%
|90 Days
|$ +1,940.2925160131335
|+102.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Restaked Swell ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-3.62%
+1.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 RSWETH to VND
₫101,074,072.95
|1 RSWETH to AUD
A$5,953.4415
|1 RSWETH to GBP
￡2,880.6975
|1 RSWETH to EUR
€3,341.6091
|1 RSWETH to USD
$3,840.93
|1 RSWETH to MYR
RM16,400.7711
|1 RSWETH to TRY
₺156,172.2138
|1 RSWETH to JPY
¥576,139.5
|1 RSWETH to ARS
ARS$5,268,757.3182
|1 RSWETH to RUB
₽311,461.0137
|1 RSWETH to INR
₹335,159.5518
|1 RSWETH to IDR
Rp62,966,055.4992
|1 RSWETH to KRW
₩5,379,452.9208
|1 RSWETH to PHP
₱223,772.5818
|1 RSWETH to EGP
￡E.186,515.5608
|1 RSWETH to BRL
R$21,509.208
|1 RSWETH to CAD
C$5,300.4834
|1 RSWETH to BDT
৳469,284.8274
|1 RSWETH to NGN
₦5,881,961.7927
|1 RSWETH to UAH
₴160,128.3717
|1 RSWETH to VES
Bs472,434.39
|1 RSWETH to CLP
$3,737,224.89
|1 RSWETH to PKR
Rs1,088,980.4736
|1 RSWETH to KZT
₸2,088,582.5061
|1 RSWETH to THB
฿125,905.6854
|1 RSWETH to TWD
NT$114,920.6256
|1 RSWETH to AED
د.إ14,096.2131
|1 RSWETH to CHF
Fr3,111.1533
|1 RSWETH to HKD
HK$30,151.3005
|1 RSWETH to MAD
.د.م35,029.2816
|1 RSWETH to MXN
$72,478.3491
|1 RSWETH to PLN
zł14,365.0782
|1 RSWETH to RON
лв17,053.7292
|1 RSWETH to SEK
kr37,602.7047
|1 RSWETH to BGN
лв6,567.9903
|1 RSWETH to HUF
Ft1,343,442.0861
|1 RSWETH to CZK
Kč82,579.995
|1 RSWETH to KWD
د.ك1,175.32458
|1 RSWETH to ILS
₪13,020.7527