Resurrection Coin ($REZ) Information $REZ (Resurrection Coin) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain that combines crypto culture with a mission-driven purpose. Designed to be fully transparent and community-driven, $REZ donates a portion of project proceeds to charitable causes, including homelessness relief and veteran support. The project aims to prove that meme coins can be both fun and meaningful by tying market momentum to real-world generosity. $REZ has no presale, no team allocation, and operates with fair-launch principles. Official Website: http://officialrezcoin.com/ Buy $REZ Now!

Resurrection Coin ($REZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Resurrection Coin ($REZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.68K Total Supply: $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.68K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Resurrection Coin ($REZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Resurrection Coin ($REZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $REZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $REZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $REZ's tokenomics, explore $REZ token's live price!

