What is Retail DAO (RETAIL)

Retail DAO is a collective of everyday crypto investors who pool research, alpha, and investment opportunities. The core idea is simple: instead of competing against each other (and the big funds), we share knowledge and make better trades together. $RETAIL is the token that powers access, voting, and community rewards. Think Discord meets on-chain research hub, all run by the people who actually use it. We’re open, transparent, and genuinely want to help regular investors level up.

Retail DAO (RETAIL) Resource Official Website

Retail DAO (RETAIL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Retail DAO (RETAIL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RETAIL token's extensive tokenomics now!