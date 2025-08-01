What is RETSBA (RETSBA)

Retsba is the main villain and antagonist of the Pudgy Penguins and Abstract blockchain. He is the first living, breathing villainous memecoin and his goal is to conquer the Abstract blockchain at all costs. Retsba is a memetoken that has built a thriving community through posts on X and Abstract collaborations. Retsba provides comedic and fantastical content via memes and social media posts that serve to give depth to the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem by providing them with the villain they've never had.

RETSBA (RETSBA) Resource Official Website

RETSBA (RETSBA) Tokenomics

