Return Finance Lido stETH (RFSTETH) Information
Return Finance is the first fully regulated cross-chain DeFi aggregator designed to unlock the earning potential of decentralized finance for retail users, businesses, and institutions.
Our platform simplifies DeFi investing by providing a one-stop shop for accessing the best yield opportunities on stablecoins like USDC and EURC and soon altcoins such as BTC, ETH, and SOL. We provide access to the most prominent DeFi protocols, including MakerDAO, Aave, Compound, and Curve, all through a single secure gateway.
Understanding the tokenomics of Return Finance Lido stETH (RFSTETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RFSTETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RFSTETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
