Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) Tokenomics
Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) Information
(RVLT) is CULT DAOs first ecosystem token, and has been built on the Polygon network as a Polygon POS token with 0.4% taxation.
Whereas CULT works to fund protocols furthering decentralization, RVLT seeks to support The Many individuals who are working towards the same goal.
Each month 490 stakers (+10 consistent NFT owners) are picked randomly from all RVLT stakers (uRVLT owners).
These 500 have the job of approving or disapproving submissions by the users of the actions they have taken to help the CULT ecosystem, and support the revolution. This could be as simple as stickering, leafleting, shilling or civil disobedience.
This protocol exists to allow The Many to not have to rely on wage labour fully, or in part and to fill the gap and pay users to further the cause of decentralization and the CULT ecosystem
Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RVLT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RVLT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RVLT's tokenomics, explore RVLT token's live price!
RVLT Price Prediction
Want to know where RVLT might be heading? Our RVLT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.