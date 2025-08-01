rexbt by Virtuals Price (REXBT)
rexbt by Virtuals (REXBT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 43.95K USD. REXBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of rexbt by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of rexbt by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of rexbt by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of rexbt by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-81.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of rexbt by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.22%
-15.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Your redacted blockchain buddy REXBT is an AI Agent platform built on Solana, designed to provide holders with rapid and actionable analysis of new tokens, market trends, and project updates using on-chain data and diverse sources. It streamlines the token research process, empowering users to make informed investment decisions with ease. REXBT aims to democratize access to sophisticated market analysis tools, making them available to both novice and experienced investors alike.
