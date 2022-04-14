Ribbit Meme (RIBBIT) Information

The Hopping Crypto Meme Coin That Will Help You Take the Leap!

RIBBIT is distributed in a fair and transparent manner. There is no pre-mine, no ICO, and no private sale.

No taxes, no bullshit. 93.1% of the tokens were sent to the liquidity pool, LP burnt, and contract renounced. 6.9% of supply is being held in a multi sig wallet to be used for listings, pools, improvements etc.

RIBBIT is a meme token with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. Ribbit is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only.