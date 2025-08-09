Ribbit on Base Price (RIBBIT)
Ribbit on Base (RIBBIT) is currently trading at 0.00012483 USD with a market cap of $ 124.83K USD. RIBBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
RIBBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Ribbit on Base to USD was $ -0.000165754918822053.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ribbit on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ribbit on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ribbit on Base to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000165754918822053
|-57.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ribbit on Base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+9.40%
-57.04%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ribbit isn’t just another frog-themed meme coin — it’s the crowned prince of the meme coin pond. Born from the depths of the crypto swamps, $Ribbit thrives on community energy, driven not by utility or lofty promises, but by pure, unfiltered decentralized chaos. It embraces the wild spirit of Web3 culture, where meme magic and community momentum matter more than roadmaps or whitepapers. If you hear the croak, it’s already too late — the wave is here, and $Ribbit is mid-leap, hopping past the competition and aiming for the moon. 🐸🌕 But beneath the memes lies a deeper heartbeat. Ribbit represents a growing tribe of frog lovers, runners, dreamers, and digital adventurers — a community united not just by hype, but by a shared narrative of grit, loyalty, and resilience. The story of Ribbit the Frog echoes timeless legends like that of Hachiko — the loyal dog who waited faithfully for his master. Ribbit’s journey from a quiet life on a lily pad to becoming a meme coin icon is a symbol of persistence and spirit in a chaotic world. This isn’t just about coin price or market charts — it’s about building a movement, hopping together toward a shared dream. Ribbit’s tale isn’t measured in gains alone, but in the heart and hustle of the community behind it.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ribbit on Base (RIBBIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
