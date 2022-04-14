Ribbit on Base (RIBBIT) Tokenomics
Ribbit on Base (RIBBIT) Information
Ribbit isn’t just another frog-themed meme coin — it’s the crowned prince of the meme coin pond. Born from the depths of the crypto swamps, $Ribbit thrives on community energy, driven not by utility or lofty promises, but by pure, unfiltered decentralized chaos. It embraces the wild spirit of Web3 culture, where meme magic and community momentum matter more than roadmaps or whitepapers.
If you hear the croak, it’s already too late — the wave is here, and $Ribbit is mid-leap, hopping past the competition and aiming for the moon. 🐸🌕
But beneath the memes lies a deeper heartbeat.
Ribbit represents a growing tribe of frog lovers, runners, dreamers, and digital adventurers — a community united not just by hype, but by a shared narrative of grit, loyalty, and resilience. The story of Ribbit the Frog echoes timeless legends like that of Hachiko — the loyal dog who waited faithfully for his master. Ribbit’s journey from a quiet life on a lily pad to becoming a meme coin icon is a symbol of persistence and spirit in a chaotic world.
This isn’t just about coin price or market charts — it’s about building a movement, hopping together toward a shared dream. Ribbit’s tale isn’t measured in gains alone, but in the heart and hustle of the community behind it.
Ribbit on Base (RIBBIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ribbit on Base (RIBBIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ribbit on Base (RIBBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ribbit on Base (RIBBIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIBBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIBBIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RIBBIT's tokenomics, explore RIBBIT token's live price!
RIBBIT Price Prediction
Want to know where RIBBIT might be heading? Our RIBBIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.