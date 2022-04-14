Ribble (RIBBLE) Information

$RIBBLE is a memecoin inspired by the charm and energy of a little frog, capturing the fun and innovation of the XRP Ledger. It represents the agility and resilience of XRPL while bringing a lighthearted touch to the crypto world.

Frogs are known for their ability to leap over obstacles and adapt to any environment. This reflects XRPL’s journey of overcoming challenges and thriving as a fast and efficient blockchain.