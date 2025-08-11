What is RichCity (RICH)

Rich City is an upcoming social NFT mobile game. The goal of the game is to collect rare NFT items, purchase real-estate to display your items, chill with other players and sell and trade NFTs to make real money! The game is powered by $RICH, which will be the sole currency of the game. You can connect your wallet directly to the game to use your coins!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RichCity (RICH) Resource Official Website

RichCity (RICH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RichCity (RICH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RICH token's extensive tokenomics now!