What is Rick the NPC (RICK)

Rick the NPC is a tokenized Social AI Agent on the Solana blockchain. Rick is a candid NPC whose dream is to become a superstar. Rick the NPC started as an experiment and is now headed into becoming an entertainment project: - On one hand, Rick is growing its audience on web2 platforms like TikTok and will soon be deployed on Twitch. - On the other hand, Rick will soon be features in its own mini-game powered by $RICK. - Being part of the Wazza AI ecosystem, $RICK is also used as a currency to access products and services like the P&L bot, the 3D designs for Agents and more to be announced soon.

Rick the NPC (RICK) Resource Official Website

Rick the NPC (RICK) Tokenomics

