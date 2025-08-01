Ricky The Raccoon Price (RICKY)
Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 677.13K USD. RICKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RICKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RICKY price information.
During today, the price change of Ricky The Raccoon to USD was $ -0.000164320443595512.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ricky The Raccoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ricky The Raccoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ricky The Raccoon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000164320443595512
|-19.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ricky The Raccoon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.60%
-19.74%
-36.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ricky’s holding the future up high - a baby raccoon, born from the dumpster, ready to lead Base out of the dumpster fire with its Diamond Hand Community and SOON NFT DROP! GET YOUR TRASH-BAG TODAY! Ricky is Setup to be a Viral Sensation the next $ponke you could even say. With its crazy X Community and being in every cornner of web3 RICKY WILL BE HUGE! WELCOME TO THE DUMPSTER FIRE GRAB A BEER AND CHILL!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RICKY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RICKY to VND
₫--
|1 RICKY to AUD
A$--
|1 RICKY to GBP
￡--
|1 RICKY to EUR
€--
|1 RICKY to USD
$--
|1 RICKY to MYR
RM--
|1 RICKY to TRY
₺--
|1 RICKY to JPY
¥--
|1 RICKY to ARS
ARS$--
|1 RICKY to RUB
₽--
|1 RICKY to INR
₹--
|1 RICKY to IDR
Rp--
|1 RICKY to KRW
₩--
|1 RICKY to PHP
₱--
|1 RICKY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RICKY to BRL
R$--
|1 RICKY to CAD
C$--
|1 RICKY to BDT
৳--
|1 RICKY to NGN
₦--
|1 RICKY to UAH
₴--
|1 RICKY to VES
Bs--
|1 RICKY to CLP
$--
|1 RICKY to PKR
Rs--
|1 RICKY to KZT
₸--
|1 RICKY to THB
฿--
|1 RICKY to TWD
NT$--
|1 RICKY to AED
د.إ--
|1 RICKY to CHF
Fr--
|1 RICKY to HKD
HK$--
|1 RICKY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 RICKY to MXN
$--
|1 RICKY to PLN
zł--
|1 RICKY to RON
лв--
|1 RICKY to SEK
kr--
|1 RICKY to BGN
лв--
|1 RICKY to HUF
Ft--
|1 RICKY to CZK
Kč--
|1 RICKY to KWD
د.ك--
|1 RICKY to ILS
₪--