What is Riecoin (RIC)

Riecoin is a peer to peer digital currency released in 2014. It takes inspiration from the historical Spesmilo and Stelo world currencies projects, and is based on Bitcoin, which can be seen as their spiritual successor as a world and borderless currency. Riecoin follows in their footsteps into becoming one as well, and notably supports and concretizes the idea that the gigantic mining resources can also serve scientific research, thus power a world currency of greater value for the society.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Riecoin (RIC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Riecoin (RIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Riecoin (RIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIC token's extensive tokenomics now!