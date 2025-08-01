Riecoin Price (RIC)
Riecoin (RIC) is currently trading at 0.00949579 USD with a market cap of $ 663.78K USD. RIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RIC price information.
During today, the price change of Riecoin to USD was $ -0.000313605680930023.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Riecoin to USD was $ +0.0022308582.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Riecoin to USD was $ +0.0034168748.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Riecoin to USD was $ +0.003226958387750363.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000313605680930023
|-3.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0022308582
|+23.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0034168748
|+35.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003226958387750363
|+51.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Riecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
-3.19%
+6.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Riecoin is a peer to peer digital currency released in 2014. It takes inspiration from the historical Spesmilo and Stelo world currencies projects, and is based on Bitcoin, which can be seen as their spiritual successor as a world and borderless currency. Riecoin follows in their footsteps into becoming one as well, and notably supports and concretizes the idea that the gigantic mining resources can also serve scientific research, thus power a world currency of greater value for the society.
