$0.9951
-0.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) Today

RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) is currently trading at 0.9951 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDRIF to USD price is updated in real-time.

RIF US Dollar Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.45%
RIF US Dollar 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the USDRIF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDRIF price information.

RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of RIF US Dollar to USD was $ -0.0045663297730561.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RIF US Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RIF US Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RIF US Dollar to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0045663297730561-0.45%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of RIF US Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.989771
$ 1.007
$ 1.011
-0.04%

-0.45%

-0.09%

RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
--
0.00
What is RIF US Dollar (USDRIF)

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

USDRIF to Local Currencies

1 USDRIF to VND
26,186.0565
1 USDRIF to AUD
A$1.522503
1 USDRIF to GBP
0.736374
1 USDRIF to EUR
0.845835
1 USDRIF to USD
$0.9951
1 USDRIF to MYR
RM4.209273
1 USDRIF to TRY
40.530423
1 USDRIF to JPY
¥146.2797
1 USDRIF to ARS
ARS$1,316.268525
1 USDRIF to RUB
79.219911
1 USDRIF to INR
87.081201
1 USDRIF to IDR
Rp16,049.997753
1 USDRIF to KRW
1,380.163896
1 USDRIF to PHP
56.7207
1 USDRIF to EGP
￡E.47.844408
1 USDRIF to BRL
R$5.403393
1 USDRIF to CAD
C$1.363287
1 USDRIF to BDT
120.745434
1 USDRIF to NGN
1,523.886189
1 USDRIF to UAH
41.117532
1 USDRIF to VES
Bs129.363
1 USDRIF to CLP
$961.2666
1 USDRIF to PKR
Rs282.051144
1 USDRIF to KZT
537.015666
1 USDRIF to THB
฿32.161632
1 USDRIF to TWD
NT$29.723637
1 USDRIF to AED
د.إ3.652017
1 USDRIF to CHF
Fr0.79608
1 USDRIF to HKD
HK$7.801584
1 USDRIF to MAD
.د.م8.995704
1 USDRIF to MXN
$18.479007
1 USDRIF to PLN
3.612213
1 USDRIF to RON
лв4.308783
1 USDRIF to SEK
kr9.503205
1 USDRIF to BGN
лв1.661817
1 USDRIF to HUF
Ft337.090125
1 USDRIF to CZK
20.817492
1 USDRIF to KWD
د.ك0.3035055
1 USDRIF to ILS
3.413193