Rifampicin Price ($RIF)
Rifampicin ($RIF) is currently trading at 0.00191109 USD with a market cap of $ 1.91M USD. $RIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $RIF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $RIF price information.
During today, the price change of Rifampicin to USD was $ -0.000181893102644881.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rifampicin to USD was $ -0.0002397978.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rifampicin to USD was $ -0.0004437256.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rifampicin to USD was $ -0.0004107315753248645.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000181893102644881
|-8.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002397978
|-12.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004437256
|-23.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004107315753248645
|-17.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rifampicin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
-8.69%
-16.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$RIF token represents longevity experiments performed with the compound Rifampicin. These experiments are live-streamed on Pump Science. What is Pump Science? Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit your own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms. What is Rifampicin? Rifampicin is traditionally known as an antibiotic, but it’s been gaining attention for its surprising effects on aging. In tiny organisms like C. elegans (a model organism often used in aging research), Rifampicin has been shown to activate the cell’s natural defense mechanisms against stress and damage. Imagine it as a sort of "cellular coach," encouraging cells to stay healthy and resilient by protecting against harmful oxidative stress and maintaining the quality of proteins within the cell. These protective effects help the worms live longer and healthier lives. While it’s still early days, and we don’t yet know if Rifampicin can do the same in humans, its ability to promote cellular health makes it an exciting area of research in the quest for anti-aging therapies.
