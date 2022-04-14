Rifampicin ($RIF) Tokenomics
Rifampicin ($RIF) Information
$RIF token represents longevity experiments performed with the compound Rifampicin. These experiments are live-streamed on Pump Science.
What is Pump Science? Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit your own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms.
What is Rifampicin? Rifampicin is traditionally known as an antibiotic, but it’s been gaining attention for its surprising effects on aging. In tiny organisms like C. elegans (a model organism often used in aging research), Rifampicin has been shown to activate the cell’s natural defense mechanisms against stress and damage. Imagine it as a sort of "cellular coach," encouraging cells to stay healthy and resilient by protecting against harmful oxidative stress and maintaining the quality of proteins within the cell. These protective effects help the worms live longer and healthier lives. While it’s still early days, and we don’t yet know if Rifampicin can do the same in humans, its ability to promote cellular health makes it an exciting area of research in the quest for anti-aging therapies.
Rifampicin ($RIF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rifampicin ($RIF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rifampicin ($RIF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rifampicin ($RIF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $RIF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $RIF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $RIF's tokenomics, explore $RIF token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.