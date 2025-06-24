RIG TOKEN Price (RIG)
The live price of RIG TOKEN (RIG) today is 0.00018394 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.39K USD. RIG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RIG TOKEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RIG TOKEN price change within the day is -14.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RIG to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of RIG TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RIG TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RIG TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RIG TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RIG TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-14.52%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RIG TOKEN is a classic and fun memecoin launchpad built on the BNB Chain, designed to bring humor, creativity, and accessibility to the world of crypto. The project serves as a platform for launching new memecoins in a safe, community-driven, and entertaining environment. With a focus on simplicity and virality, RIG TOKEN empowers meme creators and developers to bring their ideas to life while providing investors with early access to the next viral tokens. It combines the charm of internet culture with robust token launch tools, KYC support, and marketing strategies to create a thriving ecosystem for meme-based crypto innovation.
Understanding the tokenomics of RIG TOKEN (RIG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
