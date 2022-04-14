Rigby The Cat (RIGBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rigby The Cat (RIGBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rigby The Cat (RIGBY) Information Rigby The Cat is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a cat that gained fame through viral TikTok and Instagram videos. Launched in 9th march, it leverages Solana's fast, low-cost transactions to unite a community of fans and crypto enthusiasts. With a total supply of 998.13 million tokens, Rigby The Cat embodies the playful charm of its namesake and fosters a decentralized following.

Rigby The Cat (RIGBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rigby The Cat (RIGBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.21K Total Supply: $ 997.77M Circulating Supply: $ 997.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.21K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Rigby The Cat (RIGBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rigby The Cat (RIGBY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RIGBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RIGBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

