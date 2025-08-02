What is Rigel Protocol (RGP)

The Rigel Protocol will be built on both Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain. Fast, convenient and secure. The Rigel Protocol will allow users to have full control of their funds while using any of the platform products. Smart Swapping, Yield Farming, Margin Trade, and many more. Cross chain operations guarantee low transaction fees without the need to leave funds on custody to third parties or go through KYC process.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rigel Protocol (RGP) Resource Official Website

Rigel Protocol (RGP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rigel Protocol (RGP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RGP token's extensive tokenomics now!