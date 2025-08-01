What is RighteousRetail ($RRT)

Righteous Retail ($RRT) is a community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to empower retail investors by providing a deflationary and transparent digital asset. Launched on July 27, 2024, $RRT aims to challenge traditional financial systems by creating an equitable space for like-minded individuals seeking long-term, sustainable investments. $RRT incorporates a deflationary model through manual token burns, with over 24 million tokens burned to date. The token supports charitable giving through a dedicated wallet, where 1% of its balance is converted to USDC and donated monthly to community-selected charities. Current initiatives also include staking and farming options to incentivize community participation. charity, and burn wallets. The development team, consisting of doxxed members, ensures a secure and committed approach to project growth. Righteous Retail continues to expand its community and charitable impact while reducing its token supply. Righteous Retail's emphasis on fairness, transparency, and community involvement distinguishes it as a project dedicated to retail investors' empowerment.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RighteousRetail ($RRT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

RighteousRetail ($RRT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RighteousRetail ($RRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $RRT token's extensive tokenomics now!