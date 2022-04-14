Ring Protocol (RING) Tokenomics
Ring Protocol is a comprehensive set of financial products designed to redefine the DeFi landscape. Its flagship products are Ring Exchange and RingX Aggregator. Ring Exchange now stands as one of the largest protocols on Blast, with $300M+ TVL. RingX Aggregator integrates and optimize resources from multiple decentralized exchanges on Blast, providing users with a more efficient, cost-effective, and convenient trading experience.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
