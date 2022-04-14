Rings scBTC (SCBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rings scBTC (SCBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rings scBTC (SCBTC) Information Rings is the meta-stable protocol of Sonic chain. It serves as the main bridge for Ethereum Mainnet stablecoins and ETH derivatives token holders to start earning yield on Sonic. Users can bridge ETH and stablecoins from Mainnet to Sonic, mint scETH and scUSD and scBTC, stake them for stkETH and stkUSD and stkBTC to generate yield, or lock them for veETH and veUSD and veBTC to access governance power. Official Website: https://rings.money/

Rings scBTC (SCBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rings scBTC (SCBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.79M $ 69.79M $ 69.79M Total Supply: $ 615.04 $ 615.04 $ 615.04 Circulating Supply: $ 615.04 $ 615.04 $ 615.04 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.79M $ 69.79M $ 69.79M All-Time High: $ 122,667 $ 122,667 $ 122,667 All-Time Low: $ 74,083 $ 74,083 $ 74,083 Current Price: $ 113,485 $ 113,485 $ 113,485 Learn more about Rings scBTC (SCBTC) price

Rings scBTC (SCBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rings scBTC (SCBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCBTC's tokenomics, explore SCBTC token's live price!

