What is Ripio Credit Network (RCN)

RCN is an open-source global credit network that connects lenders, borrowers and originators on the blockchain to create frictionless, transparent and borderless loan markets. The RCN Credit Marketplace is a proprietary Decentralized Application (dApp) that allows users to access the RCN protocol and connect with its features. By combining digital lending and borrowing tools with all the transparency and security of the blockchain, the RCN Credit Marketplace enables creditors to lend Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Centralized Finance (CeFi) loans, borrow Peer-To-Peer (P2P) loans and manage everything in one place. RCN is powered by its own open-source blockchain lending and borrowing protocol, which in turn runs on the Ethereum network. Composed by a modular set of smart-contracts, the protocol’s current version RCN Protocol v4.0 “Diaspore" allows its users to denominate, collateralize, receive, repay, fund, transfer and collect loans. In addition, it is compatible with a wide variety of Oracles, Loan Types and Backings.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ripio Credit Network (RCN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RCN token's extensive tokenomics now!