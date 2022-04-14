Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tokenomics
Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Information
RCN is an open-source global credit network that connects lenders, borrowers and originators on the blockchain to create frictionless, transparent and borderless loan markets.
The RCN Credit Marketplace is a proprietary Decentralized Application (dApp) that allows users to access the RCN protocol and connect with its features. By combining digital lending and borrowing tools with all the transparency and security of the blockchain, the RCN Credit Marketplace enables creditors to lend Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Centralized Finance (CeFi) loans, borrow Peer-To-Peer (P2P) loans and manage everything in one place.
RCN is powered by its own open-source blockchain lending and borrowing protocol, which in turn runs on the Ethereum network. Composed by a modular set of smart-contracts, the protocol’s current version RCN Protocol v4.0 “Diaspore" allows its users to denominate, collateralize, receive, repay, fund, transfer and collect loans. In addition, it is compatible with a wide variety of Oracles, Loan Types and Backings.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
