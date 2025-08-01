RIPPLE WITH RIZZ Price (RIZZLE)
RIPPLE WITH RIZZ (RIZZLE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 126.48K USD. RIZZLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RIZZLE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of RIPPLE WITH RIZZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RIPPLE WITH RIZZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RIPPLE WITH RIZZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RIPPLE WITH RIZZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RIPPLE WITH RIZZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-12.29%
-16.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RIZZLE is a memecoin built on the XRPL. It’s a playful twist on “Ripple,” where the “p”s are replaced with “z”s—adding “Rizz” to Ripple. Rizz is a popular slang term for charisma, especially among Generation Z. While RIZZLE is primarily a memecoin with a strong focus on community building, it also offers various trading bots and is developing an AI agent that will soon be able to speak in Spaces on X. By leveraging the cultural relevance of “Rizz,” one of the most widely used slang terms among Gen Z, RIZZLE aims to expand beyond the existing XRPL user base and onboard a new wave of users.
