What is Riser (RIS)

A virtual world connecting the crypto economy to business, shopping, sports, gaming and entertainment. Riser ($RIS) is the lifeblood of Metarise, forming the currency for all in-experience purchases from our upcoming marketplace, to event tickets of all occasions happening inside Metarise city. Use cases Acting as the official currency of Metarise city, $RIS has multiple use cases within the Metarise ecosystem. $RIS will be utilized for the following purposes: - Purchase of Metarise city land plots - Rental of Metarise city land plots - Usage inside Metarise space - Purchase of in-world items inside the Metarise marketplace - Purchase of tickets for in-world exhibitions, concerts and other events happening in Metarise city The currency for an all encompassing marketplace for: - Purchasing/selling goods/items - Purchasing/selling services - Fundraising - Charitable activities

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Riser (RIS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Riser (RIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Riser (RIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIS token's extensive tokenomics now!