Riser (RIS) Tokenomics
Riser (RIS) Information
A virtual world connecting the crypto economy to business, shopping, sports, gaming and entertainment.
Riser ($RIS) is the lifeblood of Metarise, forming the currency for all in-experience purchases from our upcoming marketplace, to event tickets of all occasions happening inside Metarise city.
Use cases Acting as the official currency of Metarise city, $RIS has multiple use cases within the Metarise ecosystem. $RIS will be utilized for the following purposes:
-
Purchase of Metarise city land plots
-
Rental of Metarise city land plots
-
Usage inside Metarise space
-
Purchase of in-world items inside the Metarise marketplace
-
Purchase of tickets for in-world exhibitions, concerts and other events happening in Metarise city
The currency for an all encompassing marketplace for:
-
Purchasing/selling goods/items
-
Purchasing/selling services
-
Fundraising
-
Charitable activities
Riser (RIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Riser (RIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Riser (RIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Riser (RIS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RIS's tokenomics, explore RIS token's live price!
RIS Price Prediction
Want to know where RIS might be heading? Our RIS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.