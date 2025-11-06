River Pts (RIVER PTS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03999021 $ 0.03999021 $ 0.03999021 24H Low $ 0.04164085 $ 0.04164085 $ 0.04164085 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03999021$ 0.03999021 $ 0.03999021 24H High $ 0.04164085$ 0.04164085 $ 0.04164085 All Time High $ 0.0476517$ 0.0476517 $ 0.0476517 Lowest Price $ 0.03104775$ 0.03104775 $ 0.03104775 Price Change (1H) -2.45% Price Change (1D) -2.67% Price Change (7D) -4.93% Price Change (7D) -4.93%

River Pts (RIVER PTS) real-time price is $0.03998184. Over the past 24 hours, RIVER PTS traded between a low of $ 0.03999021 and a high of $ 0.04164085, showing active market volatility. RIVER PTS's all-time high price is $ 0.0476517, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03104775.

In terms of short-term performance, RIVER PTS has changed by -2.45% over the past hour, -2.67% over 24 hours, and -4.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

River Pts (RIVER PTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.64M$ 25.64M $ 25.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.64M$ 25.64M $ 25.64M Circulation Supply 641.12M 641.12M 641.12M Total Supply 641,117,776.4733894 641,117,776.4733894 641,117,776.4733894

The current Market Cap of River Pts is $ 25.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RIVER PTS is 641.12M, with a total supply of 641117776.4733894. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.64M.